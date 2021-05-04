Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan Malhotra died in Delhi on Monday, reported The Indian Express. He was 93.

Known by his mononym Jagmohan, he had served twice as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir – from 1984 to 1989 and January 1990 to May 1990. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1996 and served as the Union minister for urban development and tourism.

Tributes poured in after the news of the former governor’s death came. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Jagmohan’s death a “monumental loss” to the country and offered his condolences to his family. “He was an exemplary administrator and a renowned scholar,” tweeted Modi. “He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policy making.”

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda described him as an “impeccable administrator and a distinguished scholar”. “His demise is a big loss to the nation,” he tweeted. “Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Various other politicians also offered their condolences.

