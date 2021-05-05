India on Wednesday registered 3,780 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day rise in fatalities. With this, the toll climbed to 2,26,188 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. India also reported 3,82,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 2,06,65,148.

The number of active cases in the country stood at 34,87,229 and 1,69,51,731 patients have recovered from the infection. The country also administered 16,04,94,188 Covid-19 vaccine doses, giving the shots to 14,84,989 people on Tuesday alone.

India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases a day for nearly 15 days in a row, since April 22. On May 1, it touched an all-time high of 4,01,993 Covid cases, though the figures have stayed below the 4-lakh mark since then.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Various states in India are facing a shortage of medicines, oxygen and beds. In view of this, the Delhi High Court issued a show-cause notice to the Centre asking why contempt action should not be initiated against it for not complying with its orders on oxygen supply to the Capital. On May 1, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to provide 490 metric tonnes of oxygen, the quota allocated for the city, “by whatever means”.

The Allahabad High Court also criticised the management of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. It said: “We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non supplying of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen.”

The coronavirus has now infected 15.39 crore people across the world and killed over 32.23 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.05 crore people have recovered from the infection.