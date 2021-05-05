Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Wednesday staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI. A day earlier, he was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party.

Stalin will be sworn in as the chief minister on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be a simple function at the Raj Bhavan in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reported The Indian Express.

The DMK-led coalition won 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Stalin’s party alone managed to secure victory in 133 constituencies. The Congress won 18 seats, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi got four, the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two each.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led coalition, which included the BJP, secured only 75 seats.

On Wednesday, Stalin called on state Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake his claim for the government, a party release said. He was accompanied by party General Secretary Duraimurugan, Treasurer TR Baalu, Principal Secretary KN Nehru and Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had resigned from the chief minister’s post on Monday. “I convey my best wishes to MK Stalin who is going to assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami had tweeted.