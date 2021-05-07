Coronavirus: Delhi makes two weeks’ quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra, Telangana
India on Friday registered 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases in another highest-ever count in daily infections.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday made 14 days of institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
India on Friday recorded 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,14,91,598 since the pandemic broke out last year. This is the highest rise in daily cases and the third instance, after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbed by 3,915 deaths to 2,34,083.
Mumbai on Thursday registered 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths. The city’s daily rise in infections remained below the 4,000-mark for the sixth day in a row.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.56 crore people across the world and killed over 32.51 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.19 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
11.03 am: A 22-year-old undertrial lodged in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail dies of Covid-19 at a hospital, reports PTI. His family members allege that the negligence of prison authorities led to his death.
10.59 am: Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal says the United States has a “moral responsibility” to help India in its fight against the Covid crisis, reports PTI.
“The situation in India is dire,” Jayapal, the only woman of Indian origin in the US House of Representatives, says. “Hundreds of thousands of new Covid cases are confirmed every day, there are no hospital beds open or oxygen supply left, and people are tragically dying before they can even get to a doctor. India needs our help...”
10.57 am: Telangana recorded 5,892 coronavirus cases and 46 deaths on Thursday.
9.49 pm: Mumbai airport make negative RT-PCR test compulsory for those arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, reports PTI.
9.45 am: Delhi government makes 14-day institutional quarantine compulsory for those arriving from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, reports ANI.
9.12 am: India records 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,14,91,598 since the pandemic broke out last year. This is the highest rise in daily cases and the third instance, after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbs by 3,915 deaths to 2,34,083.
9.09 am: Australia will resume repatriation flights for some citizens in India after a controversial ban on arrivals from the country ends on May 15, reports the BBC. The ban sparked further anger after the government said Australians seeking to fly home could face jail or fines.
9.07 am: India receives 13 tonnes of medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and respirators, from Switzerland, reports ANI.
9.05 pm: Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland.
8.57 am: Mumbai on Thursday registered 3,056 new coronavirus cases and 69 deaths, reports PTI. The city’s daily rise in infections remained below the 4,000-mark for the sixth day in a row.
8.55 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India on Thursday registered 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest rise in daily cases and the second instance, after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbed by 3,980 deaths – also a record high for India – to 2,30,168.
- The Supreme Court said a third wave of the coronavirus will hit the country that will also affect children, and emphasised the need to prepare for it. “When a child goes to hospital, the mother and father will also have to go,” the court said. “That is why vaccination will have to be over for this group of people. We need to plan for this in a scientific way and thus make arrangements.”
- Russia has approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, its developers announced on Thursday. The new version, called Sputnik Light, has an efficacy of about 80%. Sputnik V had shown a 91.6% efficacy in late stage trials.
- On Thursday, the Centre told the SC that it has complied with its order and ensured a supply of 730 metric tonnes to Delhi for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Soon after, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also promised to ensure that no one dies of oxygen shortage if the Capital receives this amount of the life-saving gas every day.
- The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown in the state from 6 am on May 8 to May 16. The Uttar Pradesh government extended the coronavirus-related restrictions across the state till 7 am on May 10, while Madhya Pradesh extended curbs till May 15.
- The United States reissued its travel advisory on India, urging Americans not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases. The US had issued a travel warning earlier on April 28. Both of them were marked “Level 4”, the highest warning level. Meanwhile, the coronavirus has now infected 15.47 crore people across the world and killed over 32.37 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.12 crore people have recovered from the infection.