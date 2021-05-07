Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced a complete lockdown from 6 am on Monday, May 10, to 6 am on May 24, reported ANI.

The chief minister said that the earlier Janata Curfew has not been successful as coronavirus cases are surging in the state. “All hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed,” he said. “Eateries, meat shops and vegetable shops can operate from 6-10 am.”

The state government had imposed a two-week lockdown from April 27 but used the term “close down” for the restrictions.

On Friday, Karnataka registered 592 deaths, its highest single-day fatality count, pushing the toll in the state to 17,804, reported The Indian Express. With 48,781 new coronavirus cases, the infection tally climbed to 18,38,885 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The positivity rate for the day stood at 30.69%.

Making the announcement, Yediyurappa said that no one will be allowed outside after 10 pm during the lockdown. “I have suggested police officers take stringent action,” he said.

The chief minister also requested migrant labourers to not leave the state, saying that the lockdown was a “temporary” measure.

The movement of essential goods and services will be allowed during the lockdown, reported NDTV. Grocery shops can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm. Road repair work and movement of cargo vehicles are also exempted from the lockdown.

In an order, the state government said that flights and trains that have been already scheduled will operate during the lockdown. It said that metro rail will not be operational and cabs that have not been booked for emergency service will not be allowed on the roads. Schools and colleges will remain shut but online learning will continue, the order said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that Friday’s fatality count showed that imposing just a curfew was not effective, reported PTI.

“If we have to break the chain of infection then we have to initiate result-oriented measures like a 14-day lockdown imposed last year at the start of the pandemic,” he said.

Before announcing the lockdown, Yediyurappa had hinted at stricter restrictions, saying that people were not following the curfew guidelines and also not listening to the government’s warning, reported Mint.

“If people wish that stringent measures should not be taken, then people should cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” he said. “Otherwise, strong measures will become necessary.”