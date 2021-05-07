India on Friday logged 4,14,188 new coronavirus cases, registering another highest single-day infection count, according to government data. The overall case count climbed to 2,14,91,598 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the third time since May 1 when more than four lakh cases were recorded in a day in the country.

The toll climbed by 3,915 deaths to 2,34,083, while the number of active cases stood at 36,45,164. Nearly 16.50 crore shots of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

(Source: Union health ministry)

Amid a severe strain on the country’s health infrastructure, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and ensured a supply of 730 metric tonnes to Delhi for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Soon after, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promised to ensure that no one will die due to oxygen shortage if the Capital received this amount of the life-saving gas every day.

Meanwhile, Russia has approved a single-dose version of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, its developers announced on Thursday. The new version, called Sputnik Light, has an efficacy of about 80%.

Globally, the coronavirus has now infected more than 15.56 crore people and killed over 32.51 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.19 crore people have recovered from the infection.