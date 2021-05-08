Coronavirus: India records 4,01,078 new cases, 4,187 deaths in a day
This is the fourth time since May 1 that the case count rose by more than 4 lakh.
India on Saturday recorded 4,01,078 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,18,92,676 since the pandemic broke out last year. This is the fourth time after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbed by 4,187 deaths to 2,38,270.
Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, imposed a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks from May 10, amid a surge in Covid cases.
The coronavirus has now infected 15.64 crore people across the world and killed over 32.65 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.26 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
9.58 am: Telangana recorded 5,559 new Covid cases and 41 deaths yesterday, reports ANI.
9.56 am: A complete lockdown has been imposed in Pune, Maharashtra, in view of the rising coronavirus cases.
9.54 am: The Delhi Police transfer the case related to the seizure of oxygen concentrators from the city’s popular eatery, Khan Chacha, to its Crime Branch, reports ANI.
9.54 am: New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert tests positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI. The cricketer represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the postponed 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.
9.50 am: Thailand says it wants to secure more vaccines and give as many first doses as possible, as the country battles a surge of the pandemic, reports AP. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha says Thailand, with an adult population of about six crore, needs at least 12 crore vaccine doses, with everyone getting two shots. He adds that foreign workers also needed to be taken into account.
9.48 am: The tally of coronavirus cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rises to 6,311 as 56 more people test positive, reports PTI. The toll remains unchanged at 72.
9.37 am: The Tamil Nadu government imposes a complete lockdown in the state for two weeks from May 10, reports NDTV.
The order came a day after the state recorded its biggest single-day rise of over 26,000 Covid infections. Chief Minister MK Stalin says that the lockdown is being enforced due to “unavoidable reasons”.
Here are the top updates from Friday
- The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court seeking a uniform vaccination policy by removing the differential pricing mechanism in the current phase of the coronavirus inoculation drive.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a complete lockdown from 6 am on Monday, May 10, to 6 am on May 24. The chief minister said that the earlier Janata Curfew has not been successful as coronavirus cases are surging in the state.
- The Delhi Police seized over 450 oxygen concentrators during raids at multiple locations across the Capital. The crackdown on illegal hoarding came amid an acute shortage of the medical equipment, which is crucial for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.
- The Supreme Court warned that it will be compelled to take action against the Centre if authorities do not provide 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to Delhi every day, to help the city meet its demands to treat Covid-19 patients. The Supreme Court also refused to intervene with the Karnataka High Court judgement directing the Centre to increase the daily medical oxygen allocation for the state from 965 metric tonnes to 1,200.
- The Union government’s Principal Scientific Advisor Professor K Vijay Raghavan said the third wave of Covid-19 may not happen if “we take strong measures”. This came two days after he cautioned that a third wave of the pandemic was inevitable.
- The Congress appealed to the Centre to listen to suggestions from the states to curb India’s Covid-19 crisis. In a meeting of all Congres MPs, party’s interim President Sonia Gandhi also accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of leading the country in a way that everyone was bearing the weight of the Centre’s “indifference and incompetence”. Meanwhile, party MP Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioning him against the possibility of more mutated strains of the coronavirus originating in India.
- The Ministry of Finance said that though the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has posed a downside risk to economic activity in the first quarter of the financial year 2021-’22, the devastating surge in infections will have a “mutated economic impact” as compared to the first wave.