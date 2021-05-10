Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday criticised the Union government for the surge in coronavirus cases in India, saying that after the severe impact of the pandemic among residents of cities, those in rural areas were “also dependent on god”.

In his tweet, Gandhi cited a headline saying that the second wave of the coronavirus was now wreaking havoc in India’s villages.

Nearly half of the new coronavirus cases in India were now emerging in rural areas, the Hindu had reported on Friday, citing a State Bank of India report.

On May 7, a report by Reuters noted that coronavirus patients in Madhya Pradesh’s Susner town were being treated on blankets on the ground and under trees.

In villages in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, there was a lack of testing facilities, due to which coronavirus cases may have been under-reported, according to ThePrint.

The Opposition has repeatedly criticised the Centre for the way it is handling the second wave of the coronavirus.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, Rahul Gandhi had said it showed the government’s “hubris” when the Modi administration declared “premature victory” against the coronavirus.

“Today the disease is growing explosively,” Gandhi had said. “It is currently on the verge of overwhelming all of our systems. [The] GOI’s [government of India] failures have made another devastating national lockdown almost inevitable.”

Gandhi had also cautioned the Centre about the possibility of more coronavirus mutations originating in India. The Congress leader urged the government to track the virus’ variants through genome sequencing, assess efficacy of vaccines against various strains and keep the rest of the world informed about the findings.

On the Centre’s vaccine policy, Gandhi had criticised the “lack of a clear and coherent strategy” and urged the government to inoculate the country’s entire population in a swift manner.

Meanwhile, the Congress appealed to the Centre to listen to suggestions from the states to curb India’s spiralling Covid-19 crisis.

The party’s President Sonia Gandhi, during a meeting on Friday, had asked for inputs from all legislators on how to handle the crisis. She reportedly said that tackling the pandemic would require able, calm and visionary leadership, and appealed to the prime minister to take suggestions from states.

India registered 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases on Monday morning, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,26,62,575 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. With 3,754 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,46,116. There are 37,45,237 active cases and 1,86,71,222 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Follow today’s Covid-19 updates here