Coronavirus: Variant that originated in India found in 44 countries, says WHO
As many as 640 of the 734 districts in the country are witnessing more than 5% positivity rate in coronavirus cases, the health ministry said.
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India, has been detected in 44 countries.
Meanwhile the health ministry on Tuesday said that nearly 90% of the districts in the country were witnessing a high positivity rate of coronavirus cases.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 15.90 crore people and killed over 33.12 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.53 crore people have recovered from the infection.
8.38 am: Nearly 90% of India is witnessing a high positivity rate of coronavirus cases, as 640 of the 734 districts have shown rates above the 5% national threshold level, reports NDTV, quoting the health ministry.
8.35 am: World Health Organisation says the B.1.617 variant of Covid-19, first found in India has been detected in 44 countries, reports AFP.
8.33 am: The Allahabad High Court says the Election Commission, higher courts and the government failed to gauge the consequences of permitting Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory and the Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh, reports The Hindu.
8.31 am: Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol arrests a nurse and two lab technicians of a medical college for alleged black marketing of remdesivir injections, reports ANI.
8.28 am: Fifty-six prisoners in Karnal Jail in Haryana have tested positive for coronavirus in last few days, ANI reports quoting a civil surgeon.
“After prisoners tested positive, we made isolation zone in jail,” he says. “As it is a matter of concern, all precautionary measures being taken to tackle situation.”
8.25 am: Flights carrying medical aid reaches Delhi from Netherlands, South Korea and Switzerland, reports ANI.
8.22 am: “Oxygen Express” reaches Pune from Odisha’s Angul town, tweets Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
- India on Tuesday recorded 3,29,942 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of infections in the country to 2,29,92,517 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January 2020. The toll climbed by 3,876 to 2,49,992.
- The governments of Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday said they will issue global tenders for procurement of Covid vaccines as the domestic supply fails to keep up with the rising demand amid the fierce second wave of the pandemic.
- Twenty-six coronavirus patients died at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital between 2 am and 6 am, said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. But the cause of death was not clear.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to allow more companies to produce coronavirus vaccines to address the shortage of doses amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India.
- Rapid Antigen Tests will now be allowed at all government and private health facilities to accelerate testing, the Union health ministry said.