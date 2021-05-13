Coronavirus: India reports over 3.62 lakh new cases, more than 4,100 deaths in last 24 hours
Fifty-seven United States congressmen have written to the country’s President Joe Biden, urging him to bolster America’s Covid-19 related assistance to India.
India on Wednesday registered 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,37,03,665 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. With 4,120 deaths, the toll climbed to 2,58,317. The number of active cases in the country stood at 37,10,525.
Fifty cases of mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, a post-Covid complication, were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The state government has decided to set up special wards for treatment.
Meanwhile, fifty-seven US congress men have written to the country’s President Joe Biden urging to ramp up Covid-19 related assistance to India.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16 crore people and killed more than 33.26 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 9.58 crore people have recovered from the infection.
8.36 am: Madhya Pradesh decides to set up special wards to treat mucormycosis, or “black fungus”, after 50 cases of the post-Covid complication were reported in the state, according to News18.
A case of the fungal infection has been reported in a 52-year old woman in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur also, reports ANI. Cases of “black fungus” have already been detected in Maharashtra and Gujarat, leading to at least eight deaths.
8.30 am: Concerned over the spread of Covid-19 in the rural areas, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a report from Punjab and Haryana governments detailing steps being taken to combat the virus in rural belt, reports The Indian Express.
8.28 am: Flights carrying medical supplies reach India from Indonesia, Germany and Finland, reports ANI.
8.19 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India registered 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,33,40,938 since the pandemic broke out in the country in January last year. The toll witnessed the highest single-day rise as it went up by 4,205 deaths to 2,54,197.
- The Union Health Ministry objected to media reports calling the infectious B.1.617 coronavirus strain the “Indian variant”, saying even the World Health Organization had not used the term in its guidelines.
- The Bombay High Court expressed its disappointment at the Centre for refusing to start door-to-door Covid vaccinations for senior citizens.
- The Delhi government said people under the age of 45 will not get Covaxin shots from Thursday as supplies run short. It added that stocks of Covaxin will last for next four days and those have to be reserved for frontline workers and those above 45.