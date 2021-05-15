Ashim Banerjee, the brother of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, died due to coronavirus-related complications on Saturday, NDTV reported. He was 60.

Ashim Banerjee had tested positive for the infection nearly a month ago, according to PTI. He was being treated at the Medica Superspecialty Hospital in Kolkata, according to ANI.

A unidentified senior doctor at the hospital told the Hindustan Times that Ashim Banerjee had hypertension.

Earlier on Saturday, the West Bengal government ordered a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

All government and private offices, schools, shopping malls, cinema halls, bars and beauty parlours will remain shut during this period. Private and public transport, including Kolkata Metro services, will also remain prohibited. The restrictions will not affect essential services.

West Bengal had registered over 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total count of infections to 10,94,802 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The state’s toll rose by 136 to 12,993.

India on Saturday recorded 3,26,098 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,43,72,907 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The country’s toll rose to 2,66,207 as it registered 3,890 deaths in the last day.