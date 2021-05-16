Coronavirus: India records 3,11,170 new cases, 4,077 deaths in a day
The number of active cases stood at 36,18,458, while the recoveries climb to 2,07,95,335.
India registered 3,11,170 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the country’s tally of infections since the pandemic began to 2,46,84,077. The toll rose by 4,077 to 2,70,284.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.22 crore people and killed over 33.65 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
10.45 am: Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from Covid-19, reports PTI. He was 46.
Satav was on ventilator support. He had tested positive on April 22.
Party leader Rahul Gandhi said Satav’s death is a huge loss for the Congress. “He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress,” he writes.
10.41 am: At least 30 transgender persons were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Guwahati, reports NDTV. The inoculation drive, carried out at a shelter home for transgender people in the city, was conducted with the support from Assam’s health department, according to the channel.
10.38 am: Nagaland’s first Pressure Swing Adsorption, or PSA oxygen generation plant will be functional at Naga Hospital Authority Kohima from Monday, reports PTI, quoting a state health department official.
10.35 am: Authorities are streamlining oxygen supply at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane says, reports PTI.
At least 83 Covid patients have died at the facility till Saturday, allegedly due to lack of oxygen. On Saturday, authorities commissioned a 20,000 kilo litre oxygen tank to scale up supplies.
“Now, we should not have problems regarding the oxygen supply,” says Rane. “The commissioning of the tank is a major step towards solving this problem.”
9.36 am: India registers 3,11,170 new coronavirus cases today, pushing the country’s tally of infections since the pandemic began to 2,46,84,077. The toll rises by 4,077 to 2,70,284. The number of active cases stand at 36,18,458, while the recoveries climb to 2,07,95,335.
9.32 am: Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain will accelerate its vaccination programme, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India, reports Reuters. “I believe we should trust in our vaccines to protect the public whilst monitoring the situation very closely because the race between our vaccination programme and the virus may be about to become a great deal tighter,” Johnson says.
9.31 am: The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands records 26 new Covid cases, pushing the tally of infections to 6,568, reports PTI.
9.29 am: The first “Oxygen Express” train to Kerala, carrying 118 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas, arrives at the Vallarpadam terminal of Kochi port.
9.27 am: Police personnel keep watch in Siliguri district of West Bengal.
9.25 am: Here’s the latest testing update from the Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.22 am: India receives the second batch of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia. The vaccine is priced at Rs 948, with 5% Goods and Services Tax per dose. The total amounts to Rs 995.5.
9.20 am: The vaccination drive has stopped in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir, reports NDTV, quoting unidentified officials.
Only 504 people were vaccinated across 10 districts in the Valley as of Saturday. Srinagar district reported zero vaccination. “We received the last supply of vaccines last Saturday,” an official tells the channel. “There are no vaccines available.”
9.15 am: The police in Mumbai arrest four volunteers for trying to extort money from a factory owner in after accusing him of not following Covid-related norms, reports PTI. The accused worked with a private security agency which is appointed by the Mumbai civic body to collect fine from those who spit in public places and do not follow other norms.
9.13 am: Senior journalist Sunil Jain dies due to post-Covid related complications, reports PTI. Jain was the managing editor of The Financial Express.
Here are the top updates from Saturday
- India reported 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 fatalities on Saturday. This pushed the country’s case count to 2,43,72,907 and toll to 2,66,207 since the pandemic began in January. There are 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 patients have recovered from the disease so far.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the country and vaccination. Modi took note of reports that ventilators were lying unused in some states, and ordered an immediate audit of their installation and operation.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced setting up oxygen concentrator banks in each district of the city. He also said that home delivery of oxygen will be done if coronavirus patients in home isolation need it.
- West Bengal will be under a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. All government and private offices, schools, shopping malls, cinema halls, bars and beauty parlours will remain shut during this period, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. Private and public transport, including Kolkata Metro services, will also remain prohibited.
- The coronavirus situation in India remains “hugely concerning” as several states in the country were continuing to see a “worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths”, said World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
- The National Human Rights Commission released an advisory to the Union government, all the states and Union Territories, calling for a special law to uphold the dignity of the dead amid multiple reports of bodies being buried along the banks of the river Ganga.