Congress MP Rajeev Satav on Friday died in a hospital in Pune due to post-Covid complications, PTI reported. He was 46.

Satav had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22. Although he had recovered from Covid-19 in a few days, his health deteriorated again after he was diagnosed with a new viral infection.

“Rajeev Satav became RT-PCR swab negative on May 9, 2021,” said Jehangir Hospital, where the Congress leader was admitted, according to NDTV. “However, after a prolonged illness he succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction on May 16 at 4.58 am.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled Satav’s death and said this was a huge loss for the party. “He [Satav] was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress,” Gandhi wrote. “It’s a big loss for all of us.”

Satav, who was from Maharashtra, was known to be a close aide of the former Congress chief. He was in charge of the party’s affairs in Gujarat, where the Congress had put up a spirited fight in the last Assembly elections.

I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress.



It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family. pic.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021

Congress President Sonia Gandhi said she was deeply pained by the “tragic loss” of Satav, “who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all” in the party, according to PTI. She said it was also a personal loss for her.

“Rajeev Satav was only 46 years old yet he rose from the grassroots to holding many responsibilities in a short time due to his unfailing dedication, sincerity and hard work,” she said. “As Member of the Lok Sabha, he championed people’s issues and fought for the ideals of the constitution.”

Sonia Gandhi added, “He was a rising star of the Congress party...We pray for his family to have the strength to face the days ahead with courage.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his condolences and said he was anguished by the passing away of his “friend”. “He was an upcoming leader with much potential,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2021

The Congress also paid tributes to Satav, remembering the leader for his “unwavering dedication towards the nation and the party”.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal said the Congress had lost “its frontline warrior and a most promising young leader”.“I am devastated by the irreparable loss,” Venugopal added. “The party will forever miss his indelible dedication, connect and immense popularity.”

We are deeply saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP & compatriot, Shri Rajeev Satav.



His unwavering dedication towards the nation & the party carried out with pure simplicity will be greatly missed.



Our condolences to his family, friends & followers. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7mlRqdoYZ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) May 16, 2021

Here are some other tributes:

In Rajeev Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress & devoted to the people of India.



I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him pic.twitter.com/Z1q6UPmkbK — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 16, 2021

निशब्द !



आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज...



राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी।



अलविदा मेरे दोस्त !



जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

Deeply shaken by this news of the passing of a young man so full of energy, smarts& promise. @SATAVRAJEEV has been snatched from us in his prime by #Covid. Pray his family find strength in this hour of grief, as all his friends& colleagues bow their heads in mourning. Om Shanti. https://t.co/678SeDnHjP — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 16, 2021