Top 10 Covid updates: Mumbai, Gujarat cancel vaccination drives on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae
A look at the top coronavirus developments of the day.
- India on Sunday registered 3,11,170 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally of infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 2,46,84,077. The toll rose by 4,077 to 2,70,284.
- Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that coronavirus vaccination is likely to be suspended in the city on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. It will resume from Tuesday. In Gujarat, vaccinations will be on hold till Tuesday.
- The Centre on Sunday issued new coronavirus-related guidelines for peri-urban, rural and tribal areas, taking note of the “gradual ingress” of the infection in these regions.
- The Centre on Sunday said that more than 1.84 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines were available with states and they will receive nearly 51 lakh more over the next three days. Meanwhile, the CoWIN portal used for online registration of coronavirus vaccines has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval for two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, the Centre said on Sunday. It, however, added that the online appointments already booked for the second dose of Covishield will remain valid.
- Bharat Biotech on Sunday announced that its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is effective against the mutant strains of the virus, including the ones first detected in the United Kingdom and India.
- Oral anti-coronavirus drug 2-DG, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, will be launched on Monday with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh distributing nearly 10,000 doses to hospitals in Delhi, reported NDTV.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Puducherry to discuss the coronavirus situation in their states, reported ANI. During the discussion, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told Modi that testing had been increased in the state, and authorities were focussing more on the rural areas. He also appealed to the prime minister to provide more vaccines to Chhattisgarh.
- Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh continue to record high cases, while the situation in states such as Maharashtra and Delhi got better. While Karnataka reported 31,531 cases and 403 deaths in the last 24 hours as of Sunday evening, Andhra Pradesh recorded 24,171 cases and 101 deaths. In contrast, Maharashtra, which recorded a high of over 68,000 cases on April 18, performed better with less than 35,000 cases on Sunday. Delhi recorded 6,456 new cases, marginally higher than the previous day. It had logged over 28,000 cases in a day in mid-April.
- The governments in Delhi and Haryana on Sunday decided to extend their coronavirus lockdowns by a further one week. Punjab will extend its lockdown till May 31.
- Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.26 crore people and killed over 33.71 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.