Coronavirus: India reports over 2.81 lakh new cases, 4,106 deaths in the past 24 hours
Virologist Shahid Jameel has quit as the chief of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, an advisory group that coordinates India’s genomic sequencing work.
India on Monday recorded 2,81,386 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,49,65,463 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The country’s toll rose by 4,106 to 2,74,390. India’s count of active cases stood at 35,16,997, while the number of recoveries reached 2,11,74,076.
The Telangana government on Sunday announced suspending the coronavirus vaccination for individuals of 45 and above who need the second shot. The government cited a shortage of vaccine to halt the immunisation programme.
Virologist Shahid Jameel quit as the chief of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, an advisory group that coordinates India’s genomic sequencing work.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.27 crore people and killed over 33.74 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.28 am: India records 2,81,386 new cases on Monday, taking the total count of infections to 2,49,65,463 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rises by 4,106 to 2,74,390.
9.21 am: Long working hours are killing hundreds of thousands of people in a year and this trend may quicken because of the coronavirus crisis, the World Health Organization says.
The study, published in the journal Environment International, showed that 7,45,000 people died from ischemic heart disease and stroke linked to long working hours (55 hours or more per week) in 2016.
9.16 am: The Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand opens for devotees.
9.12 am: The Delhi Police arrest businessman Navneet Kalra, who is accused of hoarding and black marketing oxygen concentrators.
9.06 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday shifted patients from Covid centres to government hospitals amid Cyclone Tauktae warning, The Indian Express reports.
More than 600 patients were shifted from three jumbo facilities till late Sunday evening.
8.48 am: Visuals from Sardar Patel Covid-19 Care Centre in Delhi.
8.46 am: The police say two persons were held for black marketing of oxy flow meters at Jodhpur’s Mathuradas Mathur Hospital, reports ANI.
8.44 am: Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi says that cases will be registered against hospital superintendents if death figures of coronavirus patients, who were treated at a Covid-19 hospital, are not provided to the state control room on the same day or if the data of the same is concealed, reports ANI.
8.28 am: The Telangana government announces suspending its coronavirus vaccine drive for individuals above 45 years of age who want to the second shot, reports News18. In an order, the government said there was not enough Covaxin shots and that the state government has not received fresh stock from the Union health ministry.
8.26 am: Virologist Shahid Jameel resigns as the chief of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, a scientific advisory group that coordinates the country’s genome sequencing work. He has, however, not given a reason behind his resignation.
Read more here: Coronavirus: Virologist Shahid Jameel resigns as chief of genome sequencing group
Here are the top updates from Sunday
- India on Sunday registered 3,11,170 new coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally of infections since the pandemic began in January 2020 to 2,46,84,077. The toll rose by 4,077 to 2,70,284.
- Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that coronavirus vaccination is likely to be suspended in the city on Monday due to Cyclone Tauktae. It will resume from Tuesday. In Gujarat, vaccinations will be on hold till Tuesday.
- The Centre issued new coronavirus-related guidelines for peri-urban, rural and tribal areas, taking note of the “gradual ingress” of the infection in these regions.
- The Centre said that more than 1.84 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines were available with states and they will receive nearly 51 lakh more over the next three days. Meanwhile, the CoWIN portal used for online registration of coronavirus vaccines has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval for two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, the Centre said on Sunday. It, however, added that the online appointments already booked for the second dose of Covishield will remain valid.
- Bharat Biotech announced that its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is effective against the mutant strains of the virus, including the ones first detected in the United Kingdom and India.