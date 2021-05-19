Coronavirus: With 4,529 deaths, India reports highest single-day toll, logs over 2.67 lakh new cases
India on Wednesday registered 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,54,96,330 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country reported 4,529 deaths, its highest single-day toll. This pushed the overall fatality count to 2,83,248.
India’s count of active cases stood at 32,26,719, while the number of recoveries reached 2,19,86,363
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top United States infectious diseases expert, said that US coronavirus vaccines would be “at least partially and probably quite protective” against the strains detected in India.
Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap died due to the coronavirus on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians pay tributes to him.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.39 crore people and killed over 33.99 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
10.56 am: The sarpanch of Sakra Block in Bihar’s Muzzafarpur says that 36 residents have died in 27 days due to cough and cold. “I had informed [the] block medical officer for testing but there were no kits,” he says. “I then requested DM [district magistrate] for kits and to find out the cause of deaths. Kits have been made available and testing [is] being done.”
10.53 am: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says that more domestic companies should be given the licence to manufacture coronavirus vaccines and life-saving drugs to tackle the pandemic, reports ANI. “If the demand for the vaccine is more than supply then it creates a problem,” he says. “So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine. First let them supply in the country and later if there is surplus, they may export.”
10.46 am: The Delhi High Court issues notice to the Centre, Drugs Controller General of India and others on a public interest litigation challenging the drug controller’s approval to Phase 2-3 clinical trials of Covaxin for children aged between 2 and 18 years, reports ANI.
10.44 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says Covid-19 deaths in India are increasing and the rate of vaccination decreasing. In a tweet, Gandhi says that the Centre’s policy is to divert attention, spread lies and make a noise by hiding the facts.
10.39 am: Palghar administration in Maharashtra says there will no coronavirus vaccination in the district due to electricity failure and network problems, reports ANI.
10.38 am: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for coronavirus, reports ANI. He is under home isolation.
9.32 am: India records 2,67,334 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total count of infections to 2,54,96,330 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country reports record 4,529 deaths, pushing the toll to 2,83,248.
9.29 am: Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap dies due to the coronavirus, PTI reports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other politicians pay tributes to him.
9.24 am: Singapore dismisses Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the city-state has flagged new strains of the coronavirus that could affect children.
“There is no truth in the assertion that there is a new COVID strain in Singapore,” the the country’s High Commission in India says. “Phylogenetic testing has shown that the B.1.617.2 variant is the prevalent strain in many of the COVID cases, including in children, in recent weeks in Singapore.”
9.17 am: Dr Anthony Fauci, the top United States infectious diseases expert, says US coronavirus vaccines would be “at least partially and probably quite protective” against the mutations detected in India, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.08 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India recorded its highest single-day toll on Tuesday as it registered 4,329 deaths. With this, the toll climbed to 2,78,719 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The country recorded 2,63,533 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of infections to 2,52,28,996.
- The Union health ministry said only 1.8% of India’s population had been affected by the coronavirus so far, while 98% was still susceptible to the infection.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with officials from several states and districts to discuss the coronavirus situation. He said at the meeting that the government was making continuous efforts to scale up the supply of coronavirus vaccines amid the massive second wave of the pandemic in India.
- The second and third phase trials of Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, for children in the age group of 2-18 will begin in 10-12 days, Niti Aayog member VK Paul said at a press briefing on Tuesday.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free education for children who have lost both parents to Covid-19. He also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 to families of the deceased, and monthly pensions to survivors of breadwinners.