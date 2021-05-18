Coronavirus: With 4,329 deaths, India records highest daily toll; total case count crosses 2.5 crore
On Monday, India removed convalescent plasma therapy from the list of treatments prescribed for the management of coronavirus disease in adult patients.
India reported its highest single-day death count on Tuesday as it registered 4,329 new fatalities. With this, the toll climbed to 2,78,719 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The country also recorded 2,63,533 new coronavirus, pushing the tally in the country to 2,52,28,996. After recording more than 3 lakh cases a day for nearly a month and even crossing 4 lakh on several days in May, the number of infections has dropped below 3 lakh for the second day in a row. There are 33,53,765 active cases and 2,15,96,512 patients have recovered so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected 16.36 crore people and killed over 33.85 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10 am: The Union health ministry says that CoWIN portal will be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages by next week, reports PTI. The ministry adds that 17 more laboratories will be added to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia network to monitor the variants of the coronavirus.
9.55 am: A study by United States’ scientists have shown that Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines should be highly effective against two coronavirus variants first identified in India, reports AFP.
“What we found is that the vaccine’s antibodies are a little bit weaker against the variants, but not enough that we think it would have much of an effect on the protective ability of the vaccines,” senior author Nathaniel “Ned” Landau tells AFP.
The study, however, has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal.
9.53 am: The Indian Medical Association says that 244 doctors have lost their lives due to the coronavirus during the second wave, reports NDTV. Of them , 50 died on Sunday. Last year, 736 doctors had lost their lives during the first wave.
9.49 am: The White House says that the United States will continue to provide assistance to India that continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
“The President [Joe Biden] is, of course, kept abreast of the Covid pandemic – how it’s impacting different regions in the world, including our important partners in India,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “And he has been deeply engaged as we’ve made determinations about the type of relief and assistance that we can and should provide.”
9.48 am: Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramanian warns against inhaling steam as a precautionary measure against Covid-19 without medical advice, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.46 am: Maharashtra minister Subhash Desai says that 185 ventilators supplied under the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations, or PM CARES, fund to Aurangabad district were faulty and need to be replaced, reports PTI. He adds that the the ventilators procured by the state government were working well.
9.43 am: The Delhi High Court asks the Centre why it cannot fix a formula to determine the maximum retail price of oxygen concentrators which are in demand for treatment of Covid-19 as people were being charged exorbitantly, reports PTI.
The High Court says it was not asking the government to fix a price in rupee or paisa, but to fix a principle on which oxygen concentrators will be charged.
9.42 am: The Assam government suspends inter-district movement of persons and vehicles for 15 days from May 21 amid a record number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.40 am: United States President Joe Biden says that his country will share the US-approved coronavirus vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson as they become available with the rest of the world, reports ANI. “And by the end of June, when we’ll have taken delivery of enough of such vaccines to protect everyone in the United States, the United States will share at least 20 million doses of those doses – that extra supply – with other countries,” he says.
9.37 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with field officials from states and districts later on Tuesday to know about their experience in handling the coronavirus situation.
9.34 am: The Allahabad High Court says that the entire medical system in villages and small cities of Uttar Pradesh is at “god’s mercy”, reports PTI. The High Court made the observation while hearing a public interest litigation on the spread of the coronavirus and the condition of quarantine centres in the state.
9.33 am: China says that it is “supportive” of India and South Africa’s proposal for a temporary waiver of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights for coronavirus vaccines, reports PTI. The country asserts that Beijing will back all actions that are conducive to the developing countries’ fight against the pandemic.
9.23 am: Uttarakhand government extends the coronavirus curfew imposed in the state by another week, reports PTI. The government also makes it mandatory for people attending marriage functions to bring negative Covid-19 reports to the event.
9.21 am: Former President of Indian Medical Association KK Aggarwal dies of the coronavirus, reports NDTV. The Padma Shri award winner was on ventilator support at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the past few days, according to his family.
9.06 am: India reports 2,63,533 new coronavirus, pushing the tally in the country to 2,52,28,996 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. With 4,329 deaths, the toll climbs to 2,78,719.
After recording more than 3 lakh cases a day for nearly a month and even crossing 4 lakh on several days in May, the number of infections has dropped below 3 lakh for the second day in a row.
There are 33,53,765 active cases and 2,15,96,512 patients have recovered so far.
8.51 am: India drops convalescent plasma therapy from the list of treatments prescribed for the management of coronavirus disease in adult patients. The revised guidelines jointly issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Indian Council of Medical Research-Covid-19 National Task Force, and Union health ministry, do not mention the use of convalescent plasma therapy.
Here are the top updates from Monday
- The Reserve Bank of India said that the biggest toll of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic can be felt on demand and employment. In its monthly bulletin for May, the central bank flagged loss of mobility and discretionary spending among consumers. The RBI, however, added that the “loss of momentum” in the economy was not as severe as last year and that the second wave had dented, but not debilitated, economic activity in the first half of April-June quarter.
- India recorded 2,81,386 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 2,49,65,463. This was the first time since April 21 that the daily cases dropped below 3 lakh. The country’s toll rose to 2,74,390 as it recorded 4,106 deaths since the last count. Active cases declined by over a lakh to 35,16,997.
- The Gujarat High Court directed the state government to present a roadmap on how it intends to proceed if the number of “black fungus” cases rise, PTI reported. Gujarat government officials have said close to 900 cases of the post-Covid complication have been reported in the past month, according to the Hindustan Times.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the city had only three days’ worth of Covid-19 vaccines left for the 18 to 44 years age group. Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 4,524 new cases of coronavirus, with a positivity rate of 8.42% in the last 24 hours. The count was the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 5 but the death count remained high at 340. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,240 new cases and 48 deaths since Sunday.
- The Delhi High Court on Monday said leaders of political parties should not stock up on medicines used for treating Covid-19 patients amid shortages being reported from across the country. Meanwhile, in a status report filed to the court, Delhi Police said that All India Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and other political leaders questioned for alleged black-marketing and illegal distribution of Covid-19 supplies were “actually helping people” and there was no proof of fraud against them.