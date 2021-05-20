The chief engineer of the barge that sank in the Arabian sea as Cyclone Tauktae hit India’s west coast said everyone on the boat could have been saved, had the captain taken weather warnings seriously, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

Thirty-six people on board barge P-305 are still missing, the Indian Navy said on Thursday morning. The Navy has so far rescued 188 people from the boat that went adrift in the sea before sinking on Monday. It had 261 people on board. Thirty-seven bodies have been recovered from the barge so far.

The Navy’s massive search and rescue effort, involving helicopters, ships and surveillance aircraft, entered the fourth day on Thursday.

Barge P-305 served as the accommodation for those working on the platforms and rigs of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

“We received the cyclone warning a week before it hit,” Rahman Shaikh, the chief engineer, told The Indian Express. “Many other vessels in the vicinity left. I told the Captain, Balwinder Singh, that we must also leave for the harbour.”

Shaikh added: “But he [the captain] told me that winds were not expected to be over 40 kmph [kilometres per hour] and the cyclone would cross Mumbai in one or two hours. But in reality the wind speed was more than 100 kmph. Five of our anchors broke. They couldn’t withstand the cyclone.”

Shaikh also said that several of life rafts that they were going to use were punctured. “There was miscalculation on the Captain’s behalf and also the company [ONGC],” he told The Indian Express.

Three barges and an equal number of ships had gone adrift under the impact of the cyclone on Monday, The Tribune reported. All the others apart from P-305 are safe.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas set up a high-level committee to inquire into sequence of events leading to stranding of the ONGC vessels in cyclone, ANI reported.

As many as 45 people have died so far due to the cyclone across 12 districts of Gujarat and 12 more deaths occurred in Maharashtra. Several deaths have taken place in Karnataka too.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a relief fund of Rs 1,000 crore for Gujarat after undertaking an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas.