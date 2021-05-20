A group of 116 former civil servants from the All India and Central Services on Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led government was more concerned with the narrative around the Covid-19 crisis than addressing crucial matters.

“Even authentic data on the testing carried out in different states, the number of positive cases, the number of persons hospitalised and mortality figures have not been publicly disseminated,” the signatories said in a letter titled “India needs action now”.

They added: “This has had serious implications for the adequate provision of necessary medical facilities in different states as well as for devising appropriate measures in different states to control the spread of the pandemic.”

The group also held the prime minister and other Bharatiya Janata Party leaders responsible for holding huge public rallies amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. “While the holding of elections to the legislative assemblies of four states and one Union territory may have been unavoidable, you, Mr Prime Minister, and your party functionaries threw all caution to the winds by conducting huge public rallies in different states, when a restrained campaign by your party would have served as a salutary example to other political parties,” the statement said.

The former bureaucrats also pointed out that the Kumbh Mela, hosted in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar city also led to a rise in infections. The group of former civil servants called the elections and the festival “super spreader” events. They also criticised the Union government for not taking into account the financial assistance that states would need to tackle the pandemic.

“The PM-CARES fund was set up when there was already a Prime Minister National Relief Fund in place,” the group said. “No disclosures have been made regarding the funds collected and the expenditures on various items. This fund attracted to itself moneys which would otherwise have gone from corporates and the public to the various CM Relief Funds and to NGOs.”

The signatories demanded free, universal Covid-19 vaccinations to all Indian citizens. They also called for effective coordination with states to make sure there were adequate “oxygen facilities, essential life-saving drugs and equipment and hospital beds in all states of the country”.

India, which has been reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, has had a difficult time tackling the rise in infections. The country’s healthcare infrastructure took a beating amid an unprecedented surge in new cases, with depleting medical resources, including medical oxygen and drugs. The collapse in the healthcare systems first began in the national Capital Delhi but soon several other states also reported a lack of medical facilities, including oxygen and certain drugs used to treat Covid-19 patients.

India on Thursday recorded 2,76,110 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,57,72,440 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country’s toll rose to 2,87,122 as it registered 3,874 deaths in the last day.

Here is the full text of the statement: