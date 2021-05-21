An Indian Air Force Pilot died on Thursday in an accident involving the MiG-21 Bison aircraft in Punjab.

The aircraft crashed at Langiana Khurd village in Punjab’s Moga district, India Today reported. It was on a routine training flight when the accident took place.

In a tweet, the IAF offered its condolences to Squadron leader Abhinav Choudhary’s family. It added that a Court of Inquiry was set up to determine the cause of the accident.

This is the third incident involving the MiG-21 Bison aircraft this year. In March, an IAF pilot was killed in an accident that happened when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. Group Captain A Gupta could not eject from the aircraft safely.

In January, another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Suratgarh city. The pilot survived the accident.