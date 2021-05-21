The portfolios of new ministers in the Kerala government was announced on Friday, a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet members took the oath of office, reported News 18. Besides Vijayan, there are 20 ministers in the Cabinet. Seventeen of them are first-timers.

Communist Party of India MLA Veena George will replace KK Shailaja as the health minister. Veena George, who was a journalist before joining politics, won from Aranmula constituency a second time in this election.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has been criticised for dropping Shailaja from the new Cabinet, despite her praiseworthy record in handling of the Covid-19 and Nipah outbreaks in the state. The party, however, has said that dropping her was a “political and organisational” decision, as it had chosen to induct new ministers for each portfolio. That said, the chief minister has retained the state’s home ministry.

The CPI(M) has 12 ministers in the Cabinet and the CPI four. The Kerala Congress (M), Indian National League, Democratic Kerala Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Janata Dal (Secular) have one minister each.

CPI (M) leader MB Rajesh is the Speaker and CPI’s Chittayam Gopakumar the Deputy Speaker of the new Assembly. Kerala Congress (M) MLA N Jayaraj is the chief whip.

Here is the full list of ministers and their portfolios: