At least 17 teachers who were put on duty for the bye-election in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district last month, have died due to the coronavirus, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

“We have so far received applications [for compensation] of 24 teachers who have prima facie succumbed to Covid after being put on election duty,” Damoh District Collector Krishna Chaitanya told the newspaper. “Of these, six were actively involved while others were engaged in affiliated work. So far, we have recognised 17 teachers to have succumbed to the virus.”

The official added that the other applications were being verified before being sent to the Election Commission.

Coronavirus cases in the district rose, but curbs ordered for other cities in Madhya Pradesh on April 7 were not imposed in Damoh till two days after the voting.

The bye-poll in Damoh was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Several leaders including BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress’ Digvijaya Singh held large public gatherings in the run up to voting on April 17, according to the newspaper.

Pritam Lodhi, the BJP’s Damoh District chief, told The Indian Express that six of the party’s leaders died due to the coronavirus after the bye-elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, more than 1,600 teachers assigned to polling duty during the panchayat elections have died of the coronavirus, according to the Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, a primary teachers’ union.

Apart from the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Assembly elections had also taken place in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Assam even as Covid-19 cases in India surged. Before the elections, several huge rallies took place, where Covid-related protocols were violated.

Earlier this month, Allahabad High Court had held that the Election Commission, higher courts and the government failed to “fathom the disastrous consequences” of holding elections during the second wave. Earlier, the Madras High Court , in an oral observation, had said that the Election Commission was “singularly responsible” for the second wave and should be booked on charges of murder.