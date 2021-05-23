Coronavirus: Civic body-run vaccination centres to remain shut in Mumbai on Sunday
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.64 crore people and killed over 34.38 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
8.27 am: Seven people have died of mucormycosis, or “black fungus” in Uttarakhand till Saturday, reports ANI.
8.22 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation says that there will be no coronavirus vaccination in the city on Sunday. A BMC official clarifies that the vaccination is not being stopped because of a shortage of vaccines, reports NDTV. “It is on account of being Sunday,” the civic body’s additional commissioner Suresh Kakani says.
8.20 am: Uttarakhand Covid-19 control room says that 2,044 children aged below 9 years and 8,661 between 10 and 19 years contracted the coronavirus infection in the state, between May 1 and 20, reports ANI.
8.18 am: A Hyderabad-based non-governmental organisation is providing food to the needy and 259 coronavirus patients everyday amid the pandemic, reports ANI.
Top updates from Saturday
- India registered 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases and 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally rose to 2,62,89,290 while the toll climbed to 2,95,525 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020.
- NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said children were getting infected with the coronavirus but experiencing mild symptoms. “They are largely asymptomatic,” Paul said, according to NDTV. “However, the task is to make sure that they do not become part of the chain through which the disease spreads among people.”
- The Centre urged health professionals to stop the irrational use of steroids for treating coronavirus patients, and said that it was contributing to the increase in cases of mucormycosis. There are 8,848 cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus” across the country, said Union minister Sadananda Gowda. The rare fungal infection has sprung up in patients recovering from the coronavirus.
- A new study by the United Kingdom has found that two vaccine doses offer strong protection against the variant of the coronavirus first detected in India. The UK government’s data showed that two doses offered 81% protection against the B.1.617.2 variant, while a single dose offered only 33%, the newspaper reported, quoting two unidentified officials who attended a meeting where these figures were presented.
- India will begin producing the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in August, DB Venkatesh Varma, India’s ambassador to Russia, said.