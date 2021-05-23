The prices of petrol and diesel witnessed another increase across the country on Sunday after a break for one day, the Hindustan Times reported.

Petrol prices was increased by 17 paise per litre to Rs 93.21 in Delhi, while diesel became costlier by 29 paise to Rs 84.07 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices inched closer to the Rs 100 per litre-mark – costing Rs 99.49 per litre from Sunday.

The revision of prices on Wednesday was the twelfth hike in May. On May 4, the prices were increased for the first time in 66 days since February 27, a day after the Election Commission announced polls in four states and one Union Territory. Since then, prices were reduced on multiple occasions in March and April. However, the upward trend began just two days after election results were announced on May 2.

The prices had been lowered several times between March 24 and April 15, but the reduction had been offset by the second week of May.

So far in May, petrol price was increased by Rs 2.81 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.34 in Delhi, according to the Hindustan Times.

Petrol prices, which had already crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in February in some cities of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, have now breached the figure in other parts too, including in Maharashtra.

The prices of fuel differ from state to state as the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax, or VAT, and freight charges vary. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.