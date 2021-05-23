Four junior doctors of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi were taken into custody by the police on Sunday after they tried to present a memorandum to Chief Minister Adityanath.

The chief minister was on a visit to take stock of the Covid-19 facilities in the college and the doctors wanted to raise a few demands regarding the administration and infrastructure at the facility.

The doctors were later released.

The Resident Doctors Association Trust of Uttar Pradesh posted about the development on its Facebook page and social media users also posted videos of the police taking the doctors into custody.

Resident doctors being arrested in Jhansi UP for trying to present a memorandum to UP CM .



Any reactions from the national media ? pic.twitter.com/SYphRmHBxb — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) May 23, 2021

Later, on Sunday evening, the Resident Doctors Association Trust said on its page that the “arrested doctors” had spoken to the Jhansi district magistrate about the matter and were assured of proper action.

A photo of the memorandum, posted by the doctors’ body, showed that they were demanding sufficient supply of medicines at the hospital and good behaviour by the administrative staff towards nurses and healthcare workers. They also demanded that the college’s central library should function round-the-clock and called for setting up of a new hostel.

“Ministers come and go, [but] our basic problems are not paid any attention,” Hardeep Jogi, President of Resident Doctors’ Association, at the college, told The Quint. “So, we thought that we should go and inform [the chief minister] about this. But we were not allowed to meet CM and were pushed and brought to the police station.”

Reiterating the demands mentioned in the memorandum, Jogi said that medicine stocks were supplied to the college only on days of ministerial visits. He added that doctors, nurses and other medical staffers were also reprimanded in public by administrative officials.

Meanwhile, Jhansi District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said that the doctors were stopped for security reasons and the demands were later heard, The Quint reported.