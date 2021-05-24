The India Meteorological Department on Monday said that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had intensified into a “cyclonic storm”. The cyclone, named Yaas, was likely to further intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” by Tuesday. Following this, it was expected to transform to a “very severe cyclonic storm” within 24 hours.

The weather agency said that Yaas was likely to reach north Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Wednesday morning. “It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,” the afternoon bulletin read.

The cyclone was centred over Bay of Bengal, about 630 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, as of 8.30 am on Monday.

At 0830 IST,CS ‘Yaas’ centred near 16.4°N/89.6°E, 630 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Would intensify further into SCS during next 12 hours and into a VSCS during subsequent 24 hours, to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts b/w Paradip and Sagar islands around 26th noon pic.twitter.com/8MVn33G4fB — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 24, 2021

In view of the cyclone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and the lieutenant governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday to review their preparedness, reported the Hindustan Times.

The West Bengal government opened control rooms at the state Secretariat to monitor the cyclone and its aftermath, PTI reported, citing an official said.

East and West Medinipur and South and North 24 Parganas districts along with Howrah and Hooghly were expected to get light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy to very heavy downpour at one or two areas from Tuesday, a weather department official said.

The intensity of rain would intensify into extremely heavy rainfall in some areas, including Jhargram, East and West Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Monday relaxed the lockdown imposed in the state to allow shops to remain open in 10 coastal districts from 7 am to 1 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision was taken to give residents get more time to buy essential items before the impact of the cyclone.

The Odisha government also deployed rescue teams and was planning to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, a senior official said. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said that the government had also deployed the National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and Fire Services teams in Balasore and Bhadrak districts, anticipating maximum impact of the cyclone.

Jena said citizens in low-lying areas will be evacuated and district administrations had been asked to be prepared for large-scale evacuations.

NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said: “We already have 22 NDRF teams in Odisha and 10 more are being airlifted from other parts of the country as per the requisition made by the Odisha government.”

#CycloneYaas | Seven teams of 5 Bn NDRF-Pune have been airlifted to Bhubaneswar in Odisha for deployment in coastal districts pic.twitter.com/w4h5c1lLo9 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Sunday with various central ministries and agencies to review the preparedness of the states. On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he will interact with MPs and party workers in states that would be affected by Yaas.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Railways cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29 as a precautionary measure.

Some Eastern coastal area bound train will remain cancelled in view of cyclone 'YAAS' as precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/DeAC2BQDgY — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 23, 2021

The India Meteorological Department advised fisherfolk not to venture into southeast and east central Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 22 and May 24. It also advised fisherfolk to avoid central Bay of Bengal from Sunday till May 25 and north Bay of Bengal off West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh coasts from May 24 to May 26.

Cyclone Yaas is set to hit days after another cyclone, Tauktae, wreaked havoc in states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, leading to around 57 deaths in the two states.