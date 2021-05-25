Coronavirus: India registers fewer than 2 lakh daily cases for the first time since April 15
The country’s tally rose by 1,96,427 cases to a total of 2,69,48,874 since the pandemic first broke out.
India on Tuesday reported 1,96,427 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 2,69,48,874 since the pandemic first broke out in December 2019. This is the first occasion since April 15 that the single-day rise in cases has come under two lakh. The toll climbed by 3,511 to 3,07,231. The number of active cases in the country stood at 25,86,782.
Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.71 crore people and killed over 34.69 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.28 am: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren says the state is facing a severe shortage of Covid-19 vaccines and has barely two-three days of shots left for those in the 18-44 age group, reports PTI.
10.26 am: The Gujarat government says it will continue to conduct vaccinations through the system of prior registration and appointment, even as the Centre has now allowed on-site registration, reports PTI.
10.25 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging to float global tender of vaccines in anticipation of a hike in prices of shots, reports PTI.
10.23 am: The social justice and empowerment ministry asks states to ensure that there is no discrimination against transgender persons at vaccination centres, reports PTI.
10.22 am: The Russian Direct Investment Fund and Indian drug firm Panacea Biotec has started production of Sputnik V vaccine in India, reports PTI.
10.17 am: Flight from Russia carrying Remdesivir vials along with other medicines arrives in India.
9.17 am: National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation chief NK Arora asserts India’s decision to extend the gap between two doses of Covishield and other vaccine-related moves are based on scientific evidence, reports ANI.
9.12 am: A total of 20,58,112 samples were tested for Covid-19 across the country on Monday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.
9.07 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India reported 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 2,67,52,447 since the pandemic first broke out in January 2020. The toll climbed by 4,454 to 3,03,720. With this, India is now the third country in the world, after the United States and Brazil, to log over 3 lakh deaths.
- The Centre allowed on-site registrations and appointments for Covid-19 vaccination for beneficiaries between the ages of 18 and 44 on the government’s CoWin platform. Initially, the facility will only be available for government vaccination centres.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria said there is no indication that the third wave of Covid-19 will affect children severely.