India on Wednesday said that the political developments in Nepal were the country’s “internal matters” that the government will deal with “under their own domestic framework and democratic processes”.

“We view these as internal matters of Nepal to be dealt by them under their own domestic framework and democratic processes,” the Indian government said. “As a neighbour and friend, India remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey toward progress, peace, stability and development.”

On May 21, Nepal’s President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the 275-member House of Representatives for the second time in five months and announced two-phased mid-term polls on November 12 and November 19.

The decision was made on the recommendation of the Cabinet headed by caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. A presidential statement said neither the caretaker prime minister nor the opposition leader were able to demonstrate a majority to form a new government by the Friday deadline.

The developments last week came after the president had to drop Oli’s claim to form the government on legal advice. The opposition parties and dissidents from Oli’s Communist Party of Nepal had also warned that they would launch widespread protests if the president violated the constitution and retained Oli.

Oli was reappointed the prime minister on May 13 after the opposition parties, led by Nepali congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuja, were unable to put together a coalition government. Oli had submitted his list of 153 supporters — four more than Deuja’s — in which he had included several names of rivals as well.

On December 20, Oli had suddenly dissolved the House and called for snap elections. However, on February 23, the Supreme Court overturned his decision and called it unconstitutional.

The ruling Nepal Communist Party has been witnessing an intra-party feud between two factions, one led by the prime minister, and another by Prachanda, also the executive chair of the party. In June 2020, Oli had claimed that efforts were being made to oust him after his government redrew the country’s political map by incorporating three strategically important Indian territories.