The Centre on Thursday said that social media platform Twitter needs to stop beating around the bush and comply with the laws of the land, reported ANI.

“Law making and policy formulations is sole prerogative of the sovereign and Twitter is just a social media platform and it has no locus in dictating what should India’s legal policy framework should be,” the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement.

This came a day after Twitter on Thursday said it was concerned about the “potential threat” to freedom of expression as India’s new social media rules came into effect.

A sweeping set of rules were issued on February 25 to regulate social media companies, streaming and digital news content. The new rules will virtually bring these platforms, for the first time, under the ambit of government supervision.

Among other things, the “Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021” regulations mandated that social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Signal and Facebook will now have to give details about the origin of a tweet or a message on being asked by either a court or a government authority. The regulation also requires social media companies to set up a three-tier grievance redressal framework.

On Thursday, the ministry said that Twitter’s statement was an attempt to dictate its terms to India. It claimed that the company was seeking to undermine India’s legal system through its action and actions and deliberate defiance.

“The government assures that representatives of social media companies including Twitter are and will always remain safe in India and there is no threat to their personal safety and security,” the statement said. “The government condemns Twitter’s statement as baseless, false and an attempt to defame India to hide their follies.”

