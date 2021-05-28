The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on Thursday warned that heat wave conditions are likely in several districts of the state till May 30, The News Minute reported.

Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, including East and West Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Krishna, are likely to see temperatures increasing to 45-46 degree Celsius, while areas of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Guntur districts, are expected to have temperatures going up to 42-44 degree Celsius.

The heatwaves have been attributed to cyclonic storm Yaas, which crossed the coast near Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday. “Besides the dry and hot winds, the moisture in the air has come down after the cyclone passed,” an official told The New Indian Express.

The state disaster management authority urged residents to stay inside their homes and to drink liquids to avoid dehydration.

On Thursday, Anandapuram in Visakhapatnam district recorded 42 degree Celsius – the highest day temperature this summer. The highest temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Rentachintala and Ravulapalem in the state, while Rajamahendravaram recorded 42.4 degree Celsius.