Fuel rates were hiked across the country on Saturday for the 15th time since May 4, with the price of petrol crossing Rs 100-mark in Mumbai, PTI reported. Petrol now costs Rs 100.19 a litre in Mumbai, while diesel is price Rs 92.17 per litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price rose by 26 paise from Rs 93.68 to Rs 93.94 per litre, while diesel increased by 28 paise from Rs 84.61 to Rs 84.89 a litre, state-run Indian Oil Corporation said. Petrol costs Rs 95.51 a litre and diesel Rs 89.65 in Chennai. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 93.97 and diesel costs Rs 87.74.

The price of petrol had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. State-run oil marketing companies, including IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates. This is done taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. The changes are implemented with effect from 6 am everyday.

On May 4, state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision observed during Assembly elections in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.