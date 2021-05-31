Mucormycosis or “black fungus” has killed 39 patients in Karnataka, data released by the state government showed on Sunday, reported the Hindustan Times. A total of 1,250 people, including children, have contracted the infection in the state.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection that has been reported among hundreds of recovered Covid-19 patients.

“Even though it has been stated that there have been 30-35 deaths due to black fungus, we have instructed that a proper death audit will be done,” said Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar.

Sudhakar said around 8,000 to 10,000 vials of anti-fungal medicine Amphotericin B had been allocated to Karnataka.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the medication for black fungus will reach all districts in two days. “The Centre has made all arrangements to facilitate treatment of black fungus patients,” he said in Hubballi district, according to The Hindu. “The required amount of medicines have been dispatched and they will be available in all hospitals in all districts in two days.”

A majority of the “black fungus” cases (521) have been reported from Bengaluru Urban, reported The New Indian Express. As many as 508 people are still being treated in Bengaluru and 10 people have recovered. Three patients have succumbed to the infection.

After Bengaluru, Dharwad district ranks second with 119 cases of mucormycosis, with 11 still under treatment. Eight people have died due to the fungal infection. In Karnataka’s Kalaburgi district, at least 102 cases had emerged, of which 94 are still in the hospital and four have died.

Meanwhile, two cases of the infection were reported from rural Karnataka. An 11-year-old girl from the state’s Ballari district and a 14-year-old boy from Chitradurga district have contracted the infection, reported PTI. Both are being treated at government hospitals in Bengaluru and are in a critical condition.

As of Monday morning, there are 3,42,031 active Covid-19 cases, 22,17,117 recoveries, and 28,679 deaths in Karnataka, according to the Union health ministry data.

