A six-year-old girl was found dead on Monday after she was abducted from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district, reported News 18. Villagers and the family members have alleged a neighbour of raping and killing the child.

The incident took place at Barabanki’s Nasipur village, reported Navbharat Times. “He [the neighbour] has a criminal history and the locals are afraid of him,” the father of the girl said. “A few days back, we had a land dispute but due to [our] fear [of him], we handed the land to him. Our daughter was sleeping at night, she must have gone to relieve herself when she was abducted. After that she was raped and killed.”

The father said that the body of the girl was found 500 metres from his house. “The accused must be hanged to give justice to my daughter,” he demanded.

The police, however, said that there were injuries on the girl’s eyes but they were not gouged out as claimed by the minor’s father. Barabanki Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said that the neighbour has been arrested.

“Prime facie it appears that the girl was strangled, post mortem report is awaited,” Prasad said. “A case has been registered against the accused on the written complaint of the family members of the deceased.”