Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a slew of measures to relax the Covid-19 restrictions in the city as the number of new infections continued to decline in the national Capital.

The revised norms allow limited opening of markets and malls and resumes operation of the Delhi Metro. The new order will come into effect from Monday morning.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 414 new cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths due to the infection. The positivity rate dipped to 0.53%. Kejriwal said that more relaxations will be introduced in the coming weeks if the number of daily cases continue to fall.

Here is a list of what is allowed from 5 am on Monday:

All markets, market complexes and malls will remain open between 10 am to 8 pm on odd-even basis. This means that on alternate days, shops with odd and even shop numbers will stay open.

Standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood shops and those inside residential complexes will remain open on all days.

The Delhi Metro will function with 50% occupancy.

Delivery of all goods through e-commerce companies will be allowed.

Grade-I employees at government offices will work at 100% attendance. Staff of all other grade will function at 50% attendance. However, departments concerned with essential services will function at full attendance.

All private offices are allowed to function at 50% attendance between 9 am to 5 pm.

Kejriwal also said that his government was ramping up preparations for a potential third wave of the pandemic and listed a number of steps being taken. He said that preparations are being done, considering that daily cases in the third wave would peak at 37,000 cases a day, as has been suggested by experts.

Two committees have been constituted to track the possibility of the third wave, while two genome tracking facilities will be started in Delhi to actively track strains of the virus entering the city, Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also said that in order to avoid a repeat of the oxygen shortage that Delhi witnessed during the second wave, the government will set up 64 plants of the gas which will be functional in around two months. Additionally, the government has bought six thousand oxygen cylinders, he said.

Further, Kejriwal said that a paediatric task force has been set up to decide on the number of oxygen beds, intensive care units and other infrastructure that will be earmarked for children.