Acting legend Dilip Kumar died at 6.30 am on Wednesday in Mumbai. He was 98, and had been dealing with age-related ailments for several years. He is survived by his wife, the actor Saira Banu.

In six decades and over 60 films, Dilip Kumar played a range of characters with singular sensitivity, from the alcoholic Devdas to the dacoit Ganga. He inspired generations of filmmakers and actors. Some of his movies – Andaaz, Deedar, Devdas, Jogan, Madhumati, Naya Daur, Gunga Jumna, Aan, Mughal-E-Azam, Ram Aur Shyam, Shakti, Mashaal – are ranked among the classics of Hindi cinema.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.



We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at the age of 98, says Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/JnmvQk8QIk — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the actor’s death was a loss to the cultural world.

Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend. He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 7, 2021

My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.



His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021

Crestfallen at the passing of a beacon in cinema.Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of veteran actor Dilip Kumar ji.His inimitable style of acting will remain engraved among film lovers for generations. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu,his family & millions of fans. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 7, 2021

T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..

My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲

Deeply saddened .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021

Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.

Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021

One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKetoz8KIM — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

A legend … an Inspiration… thank you for living a wonderful life #DilipKumar ji … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 RIP … pic.twitter.com/F1uiXHzxsb — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 7, 2021

He was born Mohammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar. His screen name was suggested by Devika Rani, who cast him in his first movie Jwar Bhata in 1944. Alongside acting in and producing movies, Kumar ghost-directed some of his projects, including Nitin Bose’s Ganga Jumna (1961), a film about two brothers on the opposite sides of the law.

Following a string of failures in the 1970s, the actor took a five-year break. He returned in the 1980s with multi-starrer Kranti (1981), and going on to play a series of authority figures in such films as Vidhaata (1982), Shakti (1982), Karma (1986) and Mashaal (1984). His final screen appearance was in Qila in 1998.

Dilip Kumar won a slew of awards for his roles. He was awarded the Padma Bhusan and Padma Vibhushan. The Pakistani government conferred him with its highest civilian award, the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1998 – a recognition of his roots in undivided India and his appeal across the subcontinent.

Also read:

‘My professional name is Dilip Kumar’: Encounters with one of India’s greatest actors

How Dilip Kumar trained and trained to perfect ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika Naache Re’

Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): His contributions to cinema will reverberate for decades to come