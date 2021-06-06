Fuel prices on Sunday soared higher as the cost of petrol in Mumbai breached the Rs 101-mark, reported PTI. The prices were last revised on Friday.

On May 29, Mumbai had become the first metro in the country where a litre of petrol cost more than Rs 100. As of Sunday, petrol costs Rs 101.3 per litre in the city and diesel is priced at Rs 93.35.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 95.09 a litre. Diesel is priced at Rs 86.01 per litre in the national Capital. In Chennai, petrol costs 96.47 and diesel Rs 90.66. Petrol is priced at Rs 95.02 per litre in Kolkata and diesel costs Rs 88.80.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, petrol was priced at Rs 106.08 per litre and diesel cost Rs 98.94 per litre, reported Car and Bike. In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, petrol costs Rs 105.38 per litre and diesel Rs 96.55.

This the twentieth hike since May 4. Since then, petrol price has increased by Rs 4.69 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.28 a litre. This is the third hike in fuel prices in just the first six days of June, reported NDTV.

The price of petrol has already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

There had been no increase in prices since February 27, a day after the Election Commission announced elections in four states and one Union Territory. In fact, prices were reduced on multiple occasions in March and April but two days after the election results were announced on May 2, the prices again began to increase.

State-run oil marketing companies, including IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates. Brent crude, the global oil-price benchmark, was nearing $72 (approximately Rs 5,260) per barrel for the first time in two years.