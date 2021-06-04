Petrol prices in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh’s Leh town crossed Rs 100 on Friday. The prices were increased by 27 paise per litre.

In Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, the price of petrol was Rs 100.89 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel price, raised by 28 paise, stood at Rs 95.19 in the district.

In Vijayawada, the price of petrol was Rs 100.51 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 94.85. Visakhapatnam was the only city in Andhra Pradesh where the price of petrol was below Rs 100, PTI reported. The price was Rs 99.69 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

The price of petrol in Telangana’s Nizamabad district was Rs 100.09 per litre, while diesel cost Rs 94.78. In Adilabad, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 100.51 and Rs 95.26, respectively.

In Leh, petrol cost Rs 100.38 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 92.30.

Among the metropolitan cities, Mumbai was the only place where petrol price crossed Rs 100. It stood at Rs 100.98 per litre. Diesel price in the city was Rs 92.99.

The price of petrol in Delhi on Friday was Rs 94.76, while diesel cost Rs 85.66. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel were Rs 96.23 and 90.38, respectively. In Kolkata petrol was priced at Rs 94.76 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.51.

Fuel prices in India have been hiked 18 times since May 4. The price of petrol had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in February. State-run oil marketing companies, including IOC, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates.

There had been no increase in prices since February 27, a day after the Election Commission announced elections in four states and one Union Territory. In fact, prices were reduced on multiple occasions in March and April but two days after the election results were announced on May 2, the prices again began to increase.