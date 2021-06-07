At least five workers died in a fire at a chemical plant in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Monday, PTI reported. Dozens were feared trapped.

The number of people killed has reached 12, according to ANI and the Hindustan Times. Visuals on social media showed thick plumes of smoke emanating from the facility.

Maharashtra | 7 dead and 10 missing in massive fire incident at a company in Ghotawade Phata, Pune. Out of 37 on-duty employees, 20 have been rescued: Fire Department pic.twitter.com/wZs6j5UVwe — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

At least six fire tenders were sent to the plant belonging to SVA Aqua Technologies in Pune’s Mulshi taluka, PTI reported.

The company said at least 17 of its workers were missing. “We have so far recovered five bodies and a search for the others employees is underway,” Devendra Potphode, the chief fire officer of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority, told the news agency.

More details are awaited.