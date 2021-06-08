Several major websites, including those of e-commerce company Amazon and leading news websites like the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Guardian and Bloomberg News, were facing an outage across the globe on Tuesday afternoon, Reuters reported.

Users faced disruptions on popular websites like Vimeo, Quora and Reddit too.

Downdetector, a portal that detects outages on websites, showed that users experienced disruptions in the functioning of several sites.

Websites on which users experienced disruptions recently (Source: https://downdetector.in/)

The outage may have been caused due to a glitch that appeared earlier on content delivery network, or CDN provider, Fastly, according to the Techcrunch. Fastly has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website.

“We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” the firm said, as its last update on the glitch.

A content delivery network, or content distribution network, is a geographically distributed network of proxy servers and their data centers.