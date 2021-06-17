The websites of banks, airlines and other major companies across the world faced brief outages on Thursday. Most of the services have resumed, according to the AP.

The outage hit banking services in Australia, with the websites of the country’s central bank, Westpac, ANZ, the Commonwealth and St George being down, the news agency reported.

Virgin Australia and three American Airlines – the Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines – also reported outages.

The IT system outage has now been resolved. We thank you for your patience. Have a great evening 🤘🏾✈️ https://t.co/w5DyvAzVUp — Virgin Australia (@VirginAustralia) June 17, 2021

Postal services in Australia were also affected by the outage. “While most of our services are coming back online, we are continuing to monitor and investigate,” the Australia Post tweeted. “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused, and will let you know of any further updates here.”

While most of our services are coming back online, we are continuing to monitor and investigate. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused, and will let you know of any further updates here. — Australia Post (@auspost) June 17, 2021

The websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange were also restored after a brief disruption.

[Update] We can confirm all HKEX websites are now functioning normally. — HKEX 香港交易所 (@HKEXGroup) June 17, 2021

On June 8, another outage had affected several major websites across the world, including those of the United Kingdom government, e-commerce company Amazon, search engine Google and leading news websites like the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Guardian and Bloomberg News.