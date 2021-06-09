Petrol prices across cities in India touched record highs on Wednesday after oil marketing companies hiked rates by 25 paise. In Mumbai, petrol now costs Rs 101.76 per litre.

Diesel rates also rose by 25 paise. The fuel costs Rs 86.47 per litre in Mumbai. In Delhi, the price of petrol rose to Rs 95.56 per litre, while diesel price went up to Rs 86.47.

The price of petrol in Chennai on Wednesday was Rs 96.94, while diesel cost Rs 91.15. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 95.52 and Rs 89.32, respectively.

In Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city, petrol price went up to Rs 106.64 per litre. Diesel cost Rs 99.50 in the city. The district’s fuel prices are the highest in the country, according to The Financial Express.

Fuel prices have been increased 22 times since May 4, according to the newspaper.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates. On Wednesday, oil prices rose for the second day, backed by strong demand for fuel in Europe, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were at $72.37 (Rs 5,283.41, approximately).

Congress to protest against fuel price rise on Friday

The Congress will stage a countrywide protest against the rise in fuel prices and inflation on June 11, PTI reported.

Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the prices of essential commodities in the country shot up because of the Centre’s wrong policies. He added that rising inflation levels had hit people hard.

Dotasra added that Congress workers in the state will protest in front of petrol pumps.

There had been no increase in fuel prices since February 27, a day after the Election Commission announced polls in four states and one Union Territory. In fact, prices were reduced on multiple occasions in March and April but two days after the election results were announced on May 2, the prices again began to increase.