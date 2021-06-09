Mumbai: Local train services disrupted, BEST bus routes changed as monsoon arrives early
The Andheri subway was shut due to severe waterlogging.
Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its adjoining suburban areas on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon arrived two days early. Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.4 mm and 50.4 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.
“Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai,” said Jayanta Sarkar, the deputy director general of India Meteorological Department in Mumbai, according to News18. “Normal arrival date is June 10 every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date.” On Tuesday, the weather department had issued a warning of heavy downpour for Mumbai and adjoining areas from June 9 to June 13.
After the heavy downpour, there were reports of waterlogging and traffic snarls. The Mumbai Police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some areas due to waterlogging — Netaji Palkar Chowk, SV Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction and King Circle.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said waterlogging was reported at several spots in the city as floodgates were closed due to a high tide of 4.14 meters at 11.43 am. The next high tide of 3.62 meters is expected at 11.23 pm.
Bus routes have been diverted in as many as 30 locations across the city.
Local train services have been disrupted too due to water-logging on railway tracks, reported Hindustan Times. Authorities said train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla railway stations on the central line have been suspended. On the harbour line, services between CSMT and Vashi were also put on hold since 10.20 am. Meanwhile, services on the main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane railway stations.
Several social media users shared pictures and videos.