Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its adjoining suburban areas on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon arrived early. Colaba and Santacruz recorded 65.4 mm and 50.4 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 5.30 am on Wednesday.

“Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai,” said Jayanta Sarkar, the deputy director general of India Meteorological Department in Mumbai, according to News18. “Normal arrival date is June 10 every year, so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date.” On Tuesday, the weather department had issued a warning of heavy downpour for Mumbai and adjoining areas from June 9 to June 13.

Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) today the 09th June and likely to advanced into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha and more parts of West Bengal during the next 2 days. pic.twitter.com/o2KtjEoC4h — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2021

After the heavy downpour, there were reports of waterlogging and traffic snarls. The Mumbai Police issued an advisory for commuters to avoid some areas due to waterlogging — Netaji Palkar Chowk, SV Road Baherambaug Junction, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk, Neelam Junction, Govandi, Hindamata Junction, Iqbal Kamani Junction, Dharavi Restaurant, Dharavi, Sion Junction and King Circle.

Local train services have been disrupted too due to water-logging on railway tracks, reported Hindustan Times. Authorities said train services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla railway stations on the central line have been suspended. On the harbour line, services between CSMT and Vashi were also put on hold since 10.20 am. Meanwhile, services on the main line were suspended between CSMT and Thane railway stations.

Several social media users shared pictures and videos.