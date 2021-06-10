Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she was unable to pay half of her last year’s tax because she had no work, PTI reported on Wednesday. This, the actor, claimed happened despite her being the highest paid actress in Bollywood.

In an Instagram story on Tuesday night, the actor said, “Even though I come under highest tax slab, pay almost 45% of my income as tax, even though I am the highest tax-paying actress but because of no work [I] haven’t paid half of my last year’s tax yet, first time in my life I am late in paying tax.”

Ranaut said the government was charging her interest on the pending amount but she welcomes the move. “Time could be tough for us individually but together we are tougher than the time,” she added.

Ranaut is currently waiting for the release of her multilingual biographical film Thalaivi, which was postponed due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The movie is based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and was set to release on April 23.

She is also acting in Tejas and Dhaakad and a movie on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is in the pipeline.