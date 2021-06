Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer, reported PTI.

He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He contracted Covid-19 in May 2020 but had recovered from the ailment.

Dingko won the Asian Games gold in 1998 and was bestowed the Arjuna award the same year. In Bangkok he ended a long wait for Indian boxing as he became the first Indian since heavyweight Kaur Singh won the gold medal in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games.

He had become the fourth overall to achieve the feat after Padam Bahadur Mall, who won India’s first games gold in the 1962 Jakarta Games, Hawa Singh — the 1966 and 1970 Bangkok winner — before Kaur Singh in 1982. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport.

Dingko inspired a generation of Indian pugilists with his swashbuckling ring craft and flamboyant personality. The Manipuri superstar, who won his maiden national title (sub-junior) as a 10-year-old, was among the first modern stars of Indian boxing with his Asian Games gold.

“He was a rockstar, a legend, a rage,” six-time World Champions MC Mary Kom told PTI. “I remember I used to queue up to watch him fight in Manipur. He inspired me. He was my hero. It is a huge loss. He has gone too soon.”

A fearless competitor in the ring, Dingko beat two Olympic medallists – Sontaya Wongprates of Thailand and Timur Tulyakov of Uzbekistan – en route to the Asian Games gold medal in Bangkok, which was a remarkable feat for an Indian boxer at that time.

Ironically, he wasn’t the original pick for the Games and made the cut after registering his protest.

An employee of Indian Navy, Dingko had taken to coaching at Imphal’s Sports Authority of India Centre after hanging up his gloves but illnesses came in the way of his progress.

Tributes poured in from the sporting community:

With deep sense of grief we inform the demise of 1998 Bangkok Asian Games 🥇medalist, one of India's finest boxer Dingko Singh. He was awarded the Arjuna award in 1998 and country's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2013. #RIP pic.twitter.com/SMWUY89Nev — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 10, 2021

My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning 🙏🏽 #dinkosingh — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2021

You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP #DingkoSingh pic.twitter.com/vSbVfJG2vP — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 10, 2021

I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko🙏 pic.twitter.com/MCcuMbZOHM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2021

Very sad to hear of Dingko Singh's demise. His 1998 Asian Games gold inspired many to pick up boxing gloves, including Mary Kom & Sarita Devi. Had the honour of meeting him a few times in 2015-16 when I was doing my Sarita Devi book. Big loss no doubt. pic.twitter.com/6VlufZfAEO — Suprita Das (@MissDasTweets) June 10, 2021

We lost the great Dingko Singh to cancer. He was one of our finest boxers, getting India a gold at the Bangkok Asian Games. He was also an inspiration for Mary Kom, who took up boxing in his footsteps.

Thoughts with family, and gratitude to Gautam Gambhir who really helped out! pic.twitter.com/qO3MDotgLo — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 10, 2021

from a little over a year ago, #DingkoSingh was fighting the good fight. terribly sad day, he really was an absolute phenomenon, a luminous talent you couldn't take your eyes off when he was in the ring. just 42... https://t.co/XByPaxNmiv — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 10, 2021

Really sad news of the passing away of Dingko Singh,1998 Asian Games Boxing Gold medallist. Just 42 years old. Too soon. A real superstar. Got to know him well when he coached Sarita Devi. His commitment to boxing was special. Go well my friend. You will always be remembered 🙏 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) June 10, 2021

Dingko Singh was not only one of India's finest boxers but a sensation who put boxing on the sports map of the country. Saddened at the untimely death of the legend. My deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. pic.twitter.com/RJRIj9KDLQ — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 10, 2021

Champion #DingkoSingh is no more. He was struggling with liver cancer since long time. Pray to his Soul & strength to family. Reality of Life 🙏

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/cTfG9KFmiD — TEAM SANGRAM U SINGH (@Sangram_Sanjeet) June 10, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of one of India’s finest boxers, Ngangom Dingko Singh. He inspired a generation of Indian boxers and his contribution to the sport won’t be forgotten. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and everyone mourning his loss. — JSW Sports (@jswsports) June 10, 2021

RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring.

Deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏽#Boxer #AsianGamesGoldMedalist pic.twitter.com/Ot1Ng0J0pU — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2021

Former India boxer Dingko Singh passes away aged 42

Dingko, who ended India’s 16-year wait for an Asian Games boxing victory in the bantamweight division in Bangkok, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017. pic.twitter.com/iQR2aqrBcT — Sanjay Jha (@SanjayJha) June 10, 2021

Pained at the demise of a legendary boxer of the country , an icon from NE , Asian Games Gold medallist Dingko Singh, after a prolonged battle with cancer today morning. His story will continue to inspire generations. RIP Champ. We will miss you. @KirenRijiju @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/CMHyEPLuoe — Geetartha Darshan (@geetarthabarua) June 10, 2021

RIP Dingko Singh 🙏🏻 respect for all you achieved pic.twitter.com/uxcDM55tZs — Parvin Dabas (@parvindabas) June 10, 2021

Boxer N. Dingko Singh, 42, who won the gold medal in 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, passed away today. Hailing from Manipur, he later joined the Indian Navy. A Padma Shri awardee.

Dingko Singh was battling cancer for some time. — Shantanu Nandan Sharma (@shantanunandan2) June 10, 2021

Dingko was airlifted to Delhi last year after it came to light that the Covid-19 lockdown had prevented him from getting crucial radiation therapy for his cancer. Upon landing here, a bout of jaundice did not allow for the therapy to be carried out. He went back to Imphal in an ambulance and contracted Covid-19 on reaching back home. He went on to spend a month in hospital to recover from the infection.

“It was not easy but I told myself ‘ladna hai toh ladna hai’. I was not prepared to give up, no one should,” he had said in his last interaction with PTI after recovering.

