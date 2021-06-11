An 18-year-old man and eight minors allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in a school in Haryana, NDTV reported on Friday. The accused also made a video of the incident and circulated it online. Some of them are reportedly 10 to 12 years old, according to The Times of India.

The incident took place in a village in Rewari district on May 24, but a case was filed only on June 9, based on the girl’s father’s complaint. He approached the police after learning about the video.

The school where the crime happened was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “The child was playing in the school compound close to her home,” Rewari’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Hansraj told PTI. “The accused took her inside and committed the crime.”

The police filed a case against the accused under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 354-C (voyeurism) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Information Technology Act, The Times of India reported.

The 18-year-old man was taken to the Rewari district jail, while five minors were sent to a correction home. The police are looking for the other accused in the case. “We are trying to identify and nab the persons who shared the video,” the Rewari deputy superintendent of police told the newspaper.