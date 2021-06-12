Major fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar
More than 70 firefighters have been deployed at the site to douse the blaze.
A major fire broke out at a showroom in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Central Market area on Saturday morning, PTI reported.
A fire-fighting operation is underway. According to ANI, a total of 30 fire engines are at the spot.
Officials of the Delhi Fire Service said they received a call at 10.20 am, but the cause of the incident was not known yet.
More than 70 firefighters have been deployed to douse the blaze, The Indian Express reported.
More details to follow.