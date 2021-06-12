Two policemen and as many civilians were killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Sopore town on Saturday afternoon, PTI reported citing the police.

“Two other police personnel are injured,” Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said. “Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack.”

Officials said the militants fired upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force and the police near main Chowk Sopore. Those injured have been taken to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned the attack. “Prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the deceased,” he tweeted.