Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that that the party was treated like “slaves” when it was in power with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019, reported PTI.

“Attempts were also made to finish off our party by misusing the very power which was enjoyed because of our support,” Raut said at an event in Jalgaon district.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP broke off their alliance in 2019. After the alliance ended, the Shiv Sena entered an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form the government in the state, bringing an end to BJP’s rule. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister.

Raut said he always thought that the Shiv Sena should have its chief minister in the state. “Even if Shiv Sainiks don’t get anything, we can proudly say the state’s leadership is now in the hands of the Shiv Sena,” he said. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed with this sentiment.”

Raut also spoke about the political drama that had ensued in the state after the Shiv Sena and the BJP broke off their alliance. NCP leader Ajit Pawar had briefly joined hands with the BJP and formed a government with the party before switching back to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The Devendra Fadnavis-led government had lasted for just 80 hours.

At the event on Saturday, the Rajya Sabha MP said that Pawar was now the “strongest spokesperson” of the alliance. “Anything can happen in politics,” he said. “Ajit Pawar, the deputy CM of Maharashtra, is now working shoulder to shoulder with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.”