Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande on Saturday reportedly forced a contractor to sit on a waterlogged street in Mumbai and made workers dump garbage on him, according to ANI.

Videos of the incident, which took place in the city’s Chandivali area, went viral on Sunday. Lande and his supporters are seen standing as one of his men make the contractor sit on the wet road. The MLA then tells two workers to pick up the garbage and dump it on the contractor.

Lande, the legislator from Chandivali, said that he did it because the contractor was not doing his work properly. “I had been calling up the contractor for last 15 days, requesting him to clear the road,” the MLA told ANI. “He never did that. Shiv Sena people were themselves working on it. When he came to know, he rushed there. I told him that it’s his responsibility & he should do it.”

The Shiv Sena has controlled Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, for 25 years, according to NDTV.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya accused Lande of corruption and hooliganism. “Mumbai Mayor says 103% Garbage Removed by BMC & Shivsena MLA Dilip Lande assaulting Contractor for not removing Garbage,” Somaiya wrote in a tweet. “Actual Gundagardi is for Commision from Contractor. BMC means Nexus of Mafia Contractors & Gundagiri of Shivsena. Is this acceptable to Congress Rahul Gandhi?”

Another BJP leader, Vinod Mishra, said the civic body and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had claimed that the drains have been cleaned but the “lies are coming out in the open”, reported The Indian Express.

Heavy rains have Mumbai on Saturday, leading to severe waterlogging and closing of subways in the city and adjoining areas.

